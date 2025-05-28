Burgers, nostalgia and tradition: Keller's Drive-In serves up a slice of Dallas history

Celebrating burgers and tradition at Keller’s Drive-In in Dallas

On National Hamburger Day, there's no better place to celebrate than Keller's Drive-In, a Dallas institution that's been flipping patties and serving customers straight to their cars for decades.

Some even call it the longest-running drive-in in North Texas — and its burgers speak for themselves.

A bite of burger history

CBS News Texas

If you've never been to Keller's, you're missing out on more than just a meal. You're stepping into a slice of Dallas history.

Owner Jack Keller has been part of the family business since he was just six years old.

"The whole world has changed," Keller said. "The inside of Keller's hasn't changed, OK?"

In a world of gourmet burger joints and trendy toppings, Keller's keeps it simple — and affordable. A double meat cheeseburger, fries, and a drink still come in under $10. And yes, you can still get a cold beer for $2.75, tax included.

Behind the grill

I tried my hand at working the grill, but let's just say I'll leave the cooking to the pros.

"This spatula is balanced just right," Keller told me, comparing it to a samurai sword.

My technique? Not quite up to par.

"Not a professional, clearly," he joked.

But what I lacked in cooking skills, I made up for in appetite.

"Yeah, I could eat 10 or 12 of these," I said after my first bite — and I meant it.

More than a meal

For Keller, the drive-in is about more than burgers. It's about community and accessibility.

"It's weirdly enough connected to freedom," he said. "Where anybody can come and not worry about how much they spend here and really enjoy the experience."

So if you're looking for a place to celebrate National Hamburger Day — or just want a taste of nostalgia — Keller's Drive-In is ready to serve you, carhop style.