City of Keller plans to help ICE arrest, deport undocumented immigrants amid political debates

The mayor of Keller, who recently announced he will seek a state senate seat, said he's ready to start helping ICE officials in arresting and deporting immigrants in the country illegally.

It's a controversial move that Armin Mizani is defending.

In a recent announcement, Mizani made clear his intention to sign the city up for a program known as 287-g, a federal partnership with ICE.

"That would make the city of Keller the first city in the county, the fourth city in the entire state, and the largest city in the entire state to do so," said Mizani

Under the 287-g agreement, Keller would participate in what is known as the jail model, where jailers at the Keller jail, which is also used by neighboring cities, would flag, detain, and hand over arrestees to ICE who are in the country illegally.

Historically, the Keller community has not been one that has had a problem with illegal immigration. So, is there a problem with illegal immigration now?

"I will just say this very simply," said Mizani. "In Keller, we have had nearly 2,000 people arrested and detained in our Keller jail each and every year... every year we have had roughly about 31 people. If you look at the last two years, the total has been 31 people who have actually been in the country illegally and were detained at the Keller jail. To me, that's a staggering number."

Mizani said the move is about strengthening public safety.

"Keep in mind, in Keller, we have been doing this now for two years," Mizani said. "We never formally opted into the program. So to me, public safety is something that is not negotiable, and at the end of the day, we are going to do what we can to strengthen that."

Tarrant County already has the same agreement at its jail, but Mizani said it won't be redundant because not everyone arrested in his city is transferred to the county facility.

He said the intention to collaborate with ICE will send a strong message.

"If you are going to pass through Keller or Southlake, or Roanoke, or Westlake or Colleyville and you are here illegally and you decide to commit a crime... the message is we will find out who you are and report it to the federal authorities," said Mizani.

The plan is still not in effect.

The Keller City Council is expected to vote on it on August 5.

