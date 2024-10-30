Keller leads Tarrant County in highest early voter turnout

As early voting continues, Keller Town Hall has seen a steady stream of residents casting ballots, with turnout remaining strong.

Thousands are voting each day in Tarrant County's busiest early voting location.

Voter Kim Tanner, a longtime Keller resident, said that when she tried voting earlier this week, the line stretched down the building.

"I thought I'd go at an empty time around 2:30," said Tanner, who showed up Monday. "The parking lot was full… but I was excited because I thought, 'Oh, people are voting!'"

Tanner came back to vote Wednesday. She has lived in Keller since 1989 and says she's watched as political engagement has increased in the past decade.

"I have seen Keller become more politically active," she said.

Keller's voter enthusiasm appears to reflect a broader trend: as of Tuesday, Tarrant County has cast the second-most ballots in Texas, trailing only Harris County.

Keller Town Hall itself has led the county in turnout, with over 19,000 residents voting there so far.

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani said he wasn't surprised.

"You see a lot of enthusiasm in Keller," he said. "We have a lot of educated voters, but it's also the surrounding communities."

The mayor attributes the increase in voter turnout to population growth in Keller and nearby areas and increased political awareness.

"People are much more engaged," said Mizani, "and it's also been historically a very educated and informed population."

But this isn't the first time. During the extended 18-day early voting period in 2020, Keller Town Hall welcomed over 26,000 voters, more than any other site in Tarrant County.

Voters like Tanner believe the turnout reflects the values of the community.

"I love this place, and the people here… care about the community, their neighbor, their kids, the schools, and the country," she said.

As the final days of early voting approach, Mayor Mizani expects Election Day to be busier than ever.

Keller's City Council has even postponed its November 5 meeting, while Keller ISD will close to allow families the chance to get out and vote.