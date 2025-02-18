Keller ISD split proposal spurs Fort Worth council to consider zoning revision

FORT WORTH – As the Keller ISD Board of Trustees continues to debate a controversial proposal to split the district in two, Fort Worth City Council members are looking into taking preemptive action to protect school properties.

CBS News Texas

At a council work session on Tuesday, council members were presented with an informal report about re-zoning 23 Keller ISD properties that fall within Fort Worth city limits, but there was no public discussion of the issue.

Next week, the council will consider a resolution to initiate the rezoning process.

The parcels of land the district owns currently fall under a variety of zoning categories, from agriculture to residential and light industrial. The city is considering re-zoning them all to "community facilities."

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Keller ISD right now. The school board could approve a plan to divide the district at Denton Highway, which would essentially put the Fort Worth portion of Keller ISD into a new district.

Council members say they are thinking proactively when it comes to the zoning around these Keller ISD schools, rather than being reactive if there is a change in the future.

The three council members who represent the areas where these properties are located—Charles Lauersdorf, Macy Hill, and Alan Blaylock—said in a statement: "It's important that we rezone these school properties to bring the zoning in line with the educational use of the properties. This is about focusing on the educational needs of the neighborhoods, ensuring safe growth and change for the future, and just like any zoning case, our goal is to make certain that the property is compatible with the neighborhood in which it sits."

According to the city, Keller ISD has been notified of the proposed zoning changes. The district did not respond to CBS News Texas' request for comment.

The Keller ISD Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for Thursday morning at 9 a.m. According to the posted agenda, they will consider possible action on a separation agreement with the current superintendent and a new agreement with the interim one. The board president also plans to provide an update.