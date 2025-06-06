Keller ISD names lone finalist for Superintendent

The Keller ISD Board of Trustees named Cory Wilson their lone Superintendent finalist on Thursday night.

The district made the announcement in a news release. Wilson has served as the interim superintendent since former Superintendent Tracy Johnson's resignation in January. Wilson has been a part of the KISD for over two decades, previously serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.

Johnson's resignation was unanimously accepted a month after she voiced concerns about the proposal to split the district.

Discussions about splitting the district ended in May after community pushback, including multiple lawsuits and Johnson's ultimate resignation.

One lawsuit from a parent alleged the board's election rules violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Another accuses trustees of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act with their private talks of splitting the district.

Presented in January, the proposal to divide the district along Highway 377, would have created Alliance ISD and divided students from schools and the community.

The president of the KISD Board of Trustees praised Wilson's performance as Interim Superintendent, stating, "We are excited for the future of Keller ISD under his leadership."

The board will wait the state-mandated 21-day waiting period before officially hiring Wilson for the position.