Keller father arrested after allegedly shooting adult son, police say

A Keller man is facing a felony charge after police say he shot his adult son early Saturday morning.

Keller police said they were sent to the 800 block of Western Trail around 2:10 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found 46‑year‑old Gilbert Rios in the front yard and took him into custody without any trouble. According to police, Rios told officers he had shot his son.

Son found injured next door

The 27‑year‑old victim was located at a nearby home with a non‑life‑threatening gunshot wound, police said. Medics treated him outside the residence before taking him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Gilbert Rios, 46 Tarrant County Jail

Rios booked into county jail

Rios, who lives in Keller, was arrested and later taken to the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives continue gathering information

Investigators are still working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Grimm at (817) 743‑4537 or bgrimm@cityofkeller.com.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.