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North Texas shooting sends 2 people to hospital, Kaufman County deputies say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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An investigation is underway after the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said a late-night shooting sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies said it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the Arbordale Village area, near the intersection of Clear Dust Drive and Boxelder Drive. One of the two victims sustained a gunshot wound, while deputies said the second victim sustained injuries during the incident. Both were hospitalized.

The sheriff's office noted a heavy law enforcement presence remained into the night and asked residents to avoid the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

Further information has been promised to be released once it is available.

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