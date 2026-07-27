18-wheeler slams into car, killing woman and 2 children along North Texas highway, officials say

An investigation is underway after Texas DPS said a crash in Kaufman County claimed the lives of three people overnight, two of whom were children.

DPS said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on a bridge along US-80, near Windmill Farms Boulevard. Officials said a 2013 model year Hyundai, driven by 38-year-old Vanecia Deshun Williams, was disabled in the right lane on the eastbound side of the highway at the time. Williams was inside the car with a 14-year-old and a 9-year-old child at the time.

An 18-wheeler, however, was also traveling east on the highway at the time, according to officials. DPS said the driver of the 18-wheeler was unable to avoid a crash with the Hyundai, hitting the rear end of the car and causing it to go over the bridge's concrete railing.

Williams and both children were declared dead at the scene, DPS said.

The crash shut down the eastbound part of the highway for several hours.

DPS said no further information was available as of publication.