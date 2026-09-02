Karmelo Anthony's parents speak out as murder conviction appeal continues

For the first time since a judge rejected a new murder trial for Kamelo Anthony, his parents are speaking publicly.

Drew Anthony briefly addressed a room of reporters, but neither he nor his wife took questions about the ongoing appeal of their son's murder conviction.

"Me, and my wife, we — this last year has been something like I wouldn't want any parents to experience this," he said.

He thanked the community of supporters who believe Karmelo Anthony acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf last year at a high school track meet.

"All the angels around you, from the internet family to personal family to all the supporters who help us through this, this difficult time with everybody that has been involved," Drew Anthony said.

Karmelo Anthony's attorneys organized the media event with the Next Generation Action Network to remind those following the case that last month's request for a new trial, which was rejected, doesn't mean the appeals are over.

"I think there's a misconception that the motion for new trial denial would have ended an appeal. It actually is part of an appeal," said Russell Wilson, Karmelo Anthony's Attorney. "The case is pending in the Dallas Court of Appeals. Going forward, I anticipate that a record will be filed in the Dallas Court of Appeals, Oct. 7."

It will be next year at the earliest before the Court of Appeals accepts oral or written arguments from Karmelo Anthony's legal team.

Those arguments will be that the fairness of the murder trial was compromised by overbearing security concerns that resulted in an accelerated and condensed version of justice.

Unless the appeal succeeds, Anthony will continue to serve his 35-year prison sentence.