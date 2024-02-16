2 juveniles charged in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting, court says

Family remembers Kansas City shooting victim Kansas City parade shooting victim remembered as "the life of the party" 02:55

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting at the end of the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. The unidentified suspects are being detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, according to a Jackson County family court statement released on Friday.

The statement added that "additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

The suspects were charged Thursday by the Office of the Juvenile Officer and were being held at a juvenile detention center, according to the statement. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said her office doesn't oversee or supervise juvenile officers but officials from her office expect to be at the suspects' future hearings.

"We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues," Baker said in a statement.

Investigators believe a dispute between several people led to the chaotic scene that unfolded Wednesday afternoon at the Chiefs' celebration outside Union Station, Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters Thursday. Police haven't found any connection to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism, Graves said.

Graves thanked members of the public Thursday for stopping a person believed to be involved in the shooting in the immediate aftermath of the incident. A video from the shooting shows people tackling a person with a gun.

"The entire time we were holding him down, people are yelling, 'He's got a gun, he's got a gun, he's got a gun,'" Trey Filter told CBS News.

Several guns were recovered from the scene, and police were trying to determine whether anyone else was involved in the shooting, Graves said. People who witnessed the incident or captured the shooting on video were urged to contact authorities.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two and a local radio DJ, was killed in the shooting. According to police, 22 others were wounded, ranging in age between 8 and 47 years old.

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

One of the victims is Lopez-Galvan's adult son, who is expected to survive, their family told CBS News.

"They took away his mother, his best friend," Lopez-Galvan's sister Carmen Lopez-Murguia told CBS News' Charlie De Mar. "She did everything for them."

At least half of the victims are under the age of 16, police said. Officials at Children's Mercy Hospital said Thursday the nine wounded children who were treated at the hospital are expected to make a full recovery.

"We all train for this, we're all prepared to take care of these children, but it doesn't negate the fact that it's still not normal for people to see many, many people wounded by gunshots," the hospital's Dr. Stephanie Burrus told reporters Thursday.