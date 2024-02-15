Watch Live: Kansas City police giving updates on deadly shooting at Chiefs parade

Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, are giving updates today on the deadly shooting at the end of the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. Police are holding a news conference.

At least one person was killed and multiple people, including young children and teens, were wounded in the shooting near Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday, officials said. Three people were detained but authorities still have not said who was behind the shooting and what led to the deadly gunfire.

At least 21 people were wounded in the shooting, Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday. Eight had "immediately" life-threatening injuries, seven had life-threatening injuries and six had minor injuries, Kansas City Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said.

Three people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, inlcuding one suspect was arrested after being chased by police shortly after the shots were fired, Graves said Wednesday. At least one firearm has been recovered, Graves said.