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Dallas shooting leaves minor dead, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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A child was fatally shot in a South Dallas neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Dallas police were called to the 600 block of Edgedale Drive just after 4 p.m. for a reported shooting, where responding officers found the minor with a gunshot wound. Dallas police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released any information about the victim, what led up to the shooting or a suspect.

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