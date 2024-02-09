Justin Hartley stars as lone-wolf survivalist in premiere of new CBS show "Tracker"

Justin Hartley stars in new CBS drama "Tracker" Justin Hartley stars in new CBS drama "Tracker" 02:10

Based on the Bestselling Novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver

Series Also Stars Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany and Eric Graise

Justin Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

In the premiere episode, Colter's handlers, Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi (Robin Weigert) Bruin, send him to Klamath Falls, Ore., to investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Gil Brown who is suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background. While pursuing a lead at a local burger joint based on intel from tech genius Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), Colter finds himself in some trouble of his own requiring help from legal mind Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene), on the series premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and also available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

WRITTEN BY: Ben H. Winters

DIRECTED BY: Ken Olin

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.