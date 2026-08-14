JPS Health Network says it has restored key systems after "suspicious activity" disruption

JPS Health Network on Friday said it has made major progress toward resuming routine operations, bringing its core electronic health record system back online and accepting ambulances carrying trauma, stroke, and heart attack patients again.

It marks the largest step forward since the system voluntarily shut down its network after detecting what it described as "suspicious activity."

Outpatient pharmacies, patient registration, labs, community clinics, and other departments have returned to normal operations, according to JPS. Elective procedures have resumed, and the hospital is working to reschedule postponed surgeries.

"Patient care and services continue across JPS while work remains underway behind the scenes to fully restore all business systems," JPS said in an online update.

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Some digital tools remain offline, including the MyChart patient portal, but JPS said it expects those systems to return "soon" as restoration work continues.

The outage had forced staff to rely on pen‑and‑paper charting and required emergency crews to divert the sickest patients to other hospitals. It also cut off access to medical records, prescription histories, and scheduling systems, leaving some patients unable to refill essential medications.

Among those affected was Kenneth Frost, who told CBS News Texas' I‑Team he spent days trying to secure arthritis medication for his elderly mother. By Thursday morning, he said her prescriptions were finally filled – a relief after days of uncertainty and one of the first signs that pharmacy operations are stabilizing.

"We thank everyone for the outpouring of support during this disruption of our routine operations," JPS said. "We are grateful to our patients and families for their patience, our community partners and hospitals for their support, and our JPS team members for their extraordinary commitment to provide exceptional care for the people who count on JPS every day."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.