JPS Health Network files "catastrophe notice" with state due to network downtime

JPS Health Network has filed a "catastrophe notice" with the Texas Attorney General as the health system works through a network disruption.

JPS, Tarrant County's public hospital and health system, said its main hospital, clinics and other care locations remain open, with physicians, nurses and staff using "established downtime procedures" to continue providing care while systems remain unavailable.

Under Texas law, a public entity can submit a catastrophe notice if it is "significantly impacted by a catastrophe such that the catastrophe causes the inability of a governmental body to comply with the requirements" of the Public Information Act.

In response to questions from CBS News Texas, a JPS spokesperson said the catastrophe notice is only related to "the temporary interruption of our ability to process public information requests during the network downtime."

The term "catastrophe," which may sound concerning on its face, does not mean that JPS is experiencing any issues beyond the narrow legal definition.

"This administrative filing applies specifically to timelines under the Texas Public Information Act and does not indicate a change in patient care operations," the spokesperson said.

On its website, the health network said that some services may take longer than usual as employees rely on manual processes, including in pharmacies and other patient-care areas. Patients whose appointments require adjustments are being contacted directly by their care teams. JPS said patients can reach its call centers with questions about appointments, medications and other services.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth Fire told CBS News Texas it has been diverting EMS from JPS Health since 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Technology teams continue working around the clock to assess the network and support ongoing operations, JPS said.