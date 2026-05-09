Jung, Foscue power Rangers past Cubs to halt 10‑game winning streak

Josh Jung and Justin Foscue homered, Alejandro Osuna delivered a pair of RBI singles and the Texas Rangers beat the Cubs 6‑0 on Saturday night, ending Chicago's second 10‑game winning streak of the season.

Jung, who finished with three hits, led off the second inning with a homer to snap an 0‑for‑13 skid that followed a 13‑game hitting streak. Foscue's first career homer, leading off the fifth, pushed the Rangers' lead to 5‑0. Texas had lost five of its previous six games.

Jalen Beeks (2‑1) retired all four batters he faced after relieving Jack Leiter, who worked around nine baserunners and threw 97 pitches over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Cole Winn and Gavin Collyer followed Beeks to finish the Rangers' four‑hitter, their fourth shutout of the season.

Edward Cabrera (3‑1) allowed five runs in five innings for Chicago, striking out six and walking one.

Chicago (27‑13) was shut out for the fourth time after winning 20 of its previous 23 games, with its pair of 10‑game streaks sandwiching a three‑game skid. It marked the first time since 1935 the Cubs recorded multiple 10‑game winning streaks in the same season.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ extended his on‑base streak to 30 games with a first‑inning walk. The only longer active streak in the majors is 33 games by the Athletics' Nick Kurtz, who had two doubles Saturday in a 6‑2 win over Baltimore.

Leiter allowed multiple runners in each of the first four innings. The right‑hander struck out six and walked five, including his final batter, leaving him one out shy of qualifying for the win.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is hitting .197 after going 0 for 4 with three inning‑ending strikeouts. The two‑time World Series MVP is 6 for 47 (.128) with 19 strikeouts over his last 12 games.

Jacob deGrom (2‑2, 3.11 ERA) starts Sunday for Texas. Jameson Taillon (2‑1, 4.24) is scheduled for the Cubs.