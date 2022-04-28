Watch CBS News
Crime

Cold case: Law enforcement searching for Johnson County rapist with scar on face

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, April 28th, 2022 03:03

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help with a rape case from 20 years ago. 

They're searching for a man who raped a woman in July 2002 that he had met online. He kidnapped the victim in Johnson County from a location on IH 35W but sexually assaulted her at another location.

The woman told police her rapist's name was Greg. She described him as White, and 20-30 years old at the time. He was tall, with a scar on his face. She said he walked as though there was "something wrong with one of his feet or legs."

The suspect was familiar with a business on Fm 2280 between Keene and Egan. The victim told detectives she believed he may have been a truck driver.

Anybody with information that may lead to the identity of the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-794-TIPS (8477) or Capt Rogers at drogers@johnsoncountytx.org.

Annie Gimbel
head-shot.jpg

Annie Gimbel is an Emmy-nominated digital journalist for CBS News Texas. She was previously a reporter for NBC 5 KXAS television, which launched a digital channel, both on-air and online exclusively using reports she produced, wrote, shot and edited. A fluent French speaker, Annie's stories have been featured nationally on: CBS News, CBS Moneywatch, CNN, Drudge Report, Entertainment Tonight, ET News, and TMZ to name a few. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime, politics, aerospace & defense, science, lifestyle stories and more.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 11:26 AM CDT

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.