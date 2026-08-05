Six indicted in Johnson County prostitution and racketeering case arraigned

The six suspects indicted in an alleged decade-long investigation into prostitution and racketeering were arraigned Monday.

Not guilty pleas were entered, according to the office of Timothy M. Good, the Johnson & Somervell County district attorney.

Four of the suspects qualified for bond with conditions.

Michael and Ashley Ketcherside remain in jail. According to Good's investigation, the Ketchersides were running a prostitution operation that involved local law enforcement. The couple is charged with participating in a racketeering and money-laundering enterprise involving $150,000 to $300,000. Michael Ketcherside also faces a charge of promotion of prostitution.

Ashley and Michael Ketcherside

Out on bond are former Godley police chief Matthew Cantrell, his mother Regina Cantrell, and former Godley officers Solomon Omotoya and Jeremy Arbuthnot. All were indicted in the DA's office-led and Texas Ranger-supported investigation.

Cantrell's charges expanded after he was initially arrested for promotion of prostitution. He was indicted on that charge as well as two counts of sexual assault, stalking, and engaging in organized crime. Court documents show he had knowledge of the Ketchersides' alleged business enterprise and assisted in running criminal histories on their adversaries.

His mother was fired from the Johnson County jail after allegedly checking the system to see whether warrants existed for her son and his wife.

Omotoya, according to court documents, was a GPD officer who was aware of the Ketchersides' alleged criminal enterprise. Investigators said he also became a customer. Court papers said he cut Ashley Ketcherside's lawn and babysat in exchange for sexual favors. He was indicted for engaging in organized crime and solicitation of prostitution.

Arbuthnot faces a charge of engaging in organized crime. Most, if not all, of the suspects are scheduled to return to court for a hearing in October.