Godley couple, ex-police officials indicted in prostitution and racketeering scheme, district attorney says

A sweeping investigation into an alleged decade‑long prostitution and racketeering scheme in Godley has led to six indictments, including charges against the couple accused of running the operation and several former police officers connected to it.

Ashley Ketcherside Johnson County Jail

Michael and Ashley Ketcherside were indicted on charges of participating in an enterprise through racketeering and money laundering of $150,000 to $300,000, according to District Attorney Timothy M. Good of Johnson & Somervell Counties.

Michael Ketcherside also faces a charge of continuous promotion of prostitution.

Former Godley Police Chief Matthew Cantrell, former officers Solomon Omotoya and Jeremy Arbuthnot, and Cantrell's mother, Regina Cantrell, were also indicted.

Michael Ketcherside Johnson County Jail

Cantrell was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, promotion of prostitution, two counts of sexual assault, and stalking. Arbuthnot and Omotoya were indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, and Omotoya faces an additional charge of solicitation of prostitution. Regina Cantrell, a corrections officer at the Johnson County Jail, was indicted on a charge of misuse of official information.

In a news release, Good thanked the grand jury for hearing what he described as an "exceptionally detailed and ongoing investigation with some allegations that are very difficult to hear."

"This ongoing investigation is particularly troubling, with several of those accused in the cases presented this morning serving in some capacity of law enforcement," Good said. "We hold our law enforcement professionals to a higher standard in this community, and we are continuing to investigate this case as additional information is disclosed to investigators."

Matthew Cantrell Johnson County Jail

Prosecutors say the Ketchersides allegedly ran the core prostitution and racketeering operation for 10 years, with Ashley Ketcherside coordinating clients and maintaining communication with Cantrell and Omotoya. Authorities say Omotoya allegedly solicited Ashley Ketcherside for sex in exchange for yard work or babysitting.

Investigators report that seized electronic devices contained evidence of a prostitution conspiracy, including communications with "clients/Johns" and police officials. Prosecutors have described the enterprise as targeting political adversaries, including school board members and city leaders.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.