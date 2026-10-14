Motorcyclist spotted going 120 mph leads deputies on multi-county chase, runs out of gas, authorities say

A motorcycle rider spotted traveling about 120 mph led authorities on a multi-county pursuit that ended abruptly when he ran out of gas, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Saliema of Arlington was taken into custody and booked into jail following Tuesday's chase. Authorities did not specify what charges he faces.

Mansfield police initially observed the motorcycle traveling at the high rate of speed, the sheriff's office said.

Later that evening, a Johnson County deputy attempted to pull Saliema over in the northeastern part of the county. He refused to stop, prompting a pursuit that continued into Erath County, where he eventually ran out of fuel.

"The Johnson County Sheriff's Office appreciates the cooperation of our law enforcement partners in helping bring this incident to a safe conclusion," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.