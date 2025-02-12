Johnson County declares disaster over land contamination, asks Gov. Abbott to seek federal aid

CLEBURNE – Johnson County has asked Gov. Greg Abbott to seek federal disaster assistance after officials declared a state of disaster due to widespread and dangerous contamination levels in agricultural land.

According to county officials, the danger stems from contaminated biosolids — treated human waste used as fertilizer. It has led to the deaths of fish and cattle, as well as the pollution of groundwater, officials said.

In a news release, County Judge Christopher Boedeker said the situation involving "forever chemicals" — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — is a threat to "the very foundation" of the county's agricultural community and the safety of its residents.

In addition to agriculture, the contamination threatens the county's drinking water, Boedeker said.

"We are taking immediate action to protect our citizens and support our farming community through this crisis," Boedeker said.

County officials expressed concern about the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continuing to approve using contaminated biosolids as fertilizer, despite the known PFAS contamination, and called for urgent regulatory intervention.

"Of particular concern, well water near biosolid application sites has tested positive for PFAS at levels several hundred times higher than the EPA's safe drinking water limits," the county said.

The disaster declaration allows the county to seek federal assistance, implement emergency health and safety measures, and coordinate with state and federal agencies for contamination assessment and cleanup, officials said.

The county is asking agricultural producers impacted by PFAS contamination to contact Deputy Constable Dana Ames at (817) 556-6363 for help with available assistance programs.