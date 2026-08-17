John Niland, an early Cowboys legend and Super Bowl champion, dies aged 82

John Niland, an All-Pro offensive guard who was part of the Dallas Cowboys' 1971 Super Bowl win during the team's earliest years, has died. He was 82 years old.

Niland's family shared news of his passing on Facebook, stating that he died on August 15, 2026, in McKinney, a suburb of Dallas. The family said his brain would be donated to the Boston University CTE Center for study, with the goal of demonstrating the effects of professional sports on the human body. In lieu of cards, the family asked for stories, photos, videos, and memories to be emailed to them.

"Thank you to the millions of friends and fans that have supported, cheered on and loved our John just as much as we did," the family's statement reads, along with an acknowledgment for a caretaker named Jackie who took care of him for more than six years.

Niland's family requested privacy. Services to memorialize him are still set to be announced.

The Cowboys also shared condolences, remarking that Niland "was at the core of Tom Landry's greatest teams" and was a "tough, dedicated, team-first player that battled relentlessly on the line and represented excellence in every way."

Niland, a native of Amityville, New York, was the fifth pick overall in the 1966 NFL draft, becoming the first offensive lineman in franchise history to be drafted in the first round. His professional career saw him become a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro.

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Guard John Niland #76 of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the sideline against the San Diego Chargers at San Diego Stadium on November 5, 1972 in San Diego, California. The Cowboys defeated the Chargers 34-28. (Photo by James Flores/Getty Images) James Flores

Before he got his pro football start, Niland played football on scholarship at the University of Iowa, starting as a fullback before becoming an offensive tackle, then a right tackle, and eventually an offensive guard. His college accolades included All-Big 10 and All-American selections.

Niland was widely cited as one of the key players who overwhelmed the Miami Dolphins' defense during Super Bowl VI, leading to Cowboys running back Duane Thomas and other members rushing for 252 yards on the ground.

After his time with the Cowboys, Niland was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1975. The next year, he went on the injured reserve list after tearing ligaments in his left knee during a training camp practice.

Off the field, Niland completed military service at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. He also sent money back to his alma mater, Amityville Memorial High School, during his time with the Cowboys to fund an annual scholarship that helps two student-athletes with college costs. He also worked as a bank vice president, a Pepsi-Cola spokesperson, a banquet speaker, and a television and radio personality, and was involved with a land development company.

Niland also spent 11 months in a federal prison camp in the late 1980s after he was found guilty of submitting a false financial statement to obtain a loan, as he faced criminal indictments and a bankruptcy filing. He also spoke of previous cocaine and amphetamine use, which began in the early 1970s amid pressure to perform on the field.

After his release, Niland said he left behind his vices and focused on his Christian faith. Later in life, he was a vice president of sales for a chemical company and eventually worked for a concrete company.