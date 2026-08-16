Man's body recovered after drowning on North Texas lake, Grand Prairie firefighters say

The body of a man who drowned on Joe Pool Lake early Saturday evening has been recovered.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department shared more details on Sunday, saying the man was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening swimming off of a boat, but was not spotted resurfacing. The department noted he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Grand Prairie Fire said the Public Safety Dive Team started search operations that evening until it got dark. Divers resumed operations Sunday morning and said they recovered the 36-year-old man. His identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The department urged swimmers to wear life vests or other appropriate personal floatation devices while on or near the lake.

Grand Prairie Fire said this was the third drowning on Joe Pool Lake this summer.