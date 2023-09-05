Joe Jonas files for divorce from actress Sophie Turner

After just over four years of marriage, musician Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.

The lead singer of the popular group Jonas Brothers on Tuesday petitioned for a dismissal of marriage from the "Game of Thrones" star in Miami Dade County court.

The divorce filing also lists the couple's two daughters.

CBS News has reached out to representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2017.

They married in 2019, first in Las Vegas, in a ceremony led by an Elvis Presley impersonator, followed by a more lavish affair at a chateau in France months later.