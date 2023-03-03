"Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues" debuts later this month

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A new documentary set to debut later this month is promising to have a never before seen look at the lives of two Texas blues legends born and raised in Oak Cliff.

"Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues," put together by director and producer Kirby Warnock, will debut at the historic Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff on Thursday, March 23rd.

"Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues" debuts this month. Freestyle Digital Media

Warnock said he has been working on this film for about five years.

"You're going to see film and photos you've never seen before, and you will hear stories you've never heard before. I'm trying to bring something new to the table," he said.

The film focuses on anecdotes told by other musical heavy weights who knew the Vaughan brothers from the early days.

Jimmie Vaughan himself was interviewed for the film along with Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Jackson Browne, and Nile Rodgers.

Warnock said it was important to tell never before heard stories through the brothers' closest friends and fellow musicians.

He added this is also the first time Jimmie Vaughan and Eric Clapton have spoken publicly about the night Stevie died in a helicopter wreck back in 1990.

Warnock said, "I said, 'you were there the night Stevie had the tragic accident. Can you just walk me through it? What happened?' That's what I asked [Clapton] and Jimmie and they both very emotionally talked about it."

"I wanted to hear from those guys and say this was what we saw and tell it that way. I wanted to have primary source information not hear say and that's what this film is about," Warnock added.

Warnock is a historian by trade and a Vaughan brothers fan by fate. He says he's been hooked on their musical abilities and their legendary story for more than 45 years.

When asked what fans can expect out of the documentary, he said, "I hope they learn things they never knew before, because I certainly did when we were interviewing [Clapton, Gibbons, Brown, and Rodgers] ... I would ask them a question and they would tell me something I hadn't heard before and I would think, 'oh my god, that's incredible.'"