Japanese figure skating champion Fumie Suguri celebrates Japan's World Cup 2026 match in North Texas

Fumie Suguri is a figure skating queen who started building her crown on icy sheets in one of the coldest regions of the United States.

"I was born in Japan, but I almost grew up in the United States. I started my skating in Alaska," Suguri said. "I learned this on the pond."

The world-class figure skater, a five-time national champion for her native Japan, will put the crown aside to be a fan of the Japanese soccer team, which is coming to Arlington in less than a month for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"So excited to have them here," she said. "I'm, like, beyond excited."

The 45-year-old settled in Frisco in December. She said she wants the fans and athletes to get a taste of Dallas as she did. And she wants others to learn about her culture, too, especially since it's a good year for the Samurai Blue.

"Actually, our soccer team is a very strong team right now. Most of the players are stars on the Europe soccer team," she said.

North Texas brothers gear up for once-in-a-lifetime World Cup experience

Japan will face the Netherlands on June 14 at AT&T Stadium. Shotaro and Shinjiro Koyama, two brothers from North Texas, will be there.

"Obviously, it's not easy to get tickets; it's a World Cup, but he made it happen," Shotaro Koyamo said.

The 15-year-old and his 12-year-old brother said they're grateful to their father. It's been nearly three years since they've seen the players in person.

"Yeah, it was really intense. I could feel how the fans were really excited about the next World Cup, which is this summer," Shotaro Koyamo said.

The brothers both play soccer, though Shotaro Koyamo said he is the team's biggest fan. His younger brother is just as dialed into Samurai Blue to get inspiration for his game.

"Well, I basically watch it from my phone, like on YouTube. Like, search up one of those Samurai Blues matches, and then just learn from them. Like, how they play," Shinjiro Koyamo said.

The elder brother called the two matches they will attend the highlight of his summer.

Suguri highlights fan pride, respect and connection through soccer

Meantime, Suguri said her nephew is the same way. She said family members were still trying to make arrangements to come to the World Cup. Suguri said it's a chance for people to see the pride and respect the fanbase carries.

After their match with Germany ended in 2023, Samurai Blue fans began cleaning the stadium in Qatar.

"And I hope that Dallas people will see that we're, you know, have respect, pride, and passion together," Suguri said.