Talarico downplays President Trump's criticisms before RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas begins

Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is dismissing criticism by President Trump and Republicans just as he's likely to face more of it in the coming days and weeks.

In an interview with CBS News Texas last Sunday, Talarico didn't go after the President, but sought to attract those who voted for him two years ago.

"There's a lot of people in our state, including a lot of the President's former supporters, who are feeling disillusioned," Talarico said. "My job is to extend an open hand to those voters and invite them to join this movement that we're building."

While Talarico shrugged off President Trump's criticism, Republicans from Texas and across the country are expected to slam the Democratic State Representative from Austin during the upcoming two-day RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, which begins Wednesday.

James Talarico CBS News Texas

In addition, President Trump announced on Friday that his super PAC, MAGA, INC., will spend at least $400 million dollars on the midterm elections, including on behalf of Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton. That means North Texans may soon see many TV ads bashing Talarico.

The President has repeatedly gone after Talarico, including on Thursday.

"The name happens to be Talafreko because he is one of the worst candidates I have ever seen," Trump said.

During his interview, Talarico said he won't engage in the back-and-forth.

"These nicknames don't lower the price of groceries," Talarico said. "These nicknames don't lower the price of gas or utilities or health care. These nicknames don't actually improve any of our lives."

When asked if he thinks the nicknames and criticism won't hurt him once the critical ads against him start airing, Talarico said, "I don't. Anyone can go to our website, JamesTalarico.com, and buy their very own 'I'm a Talafreko' t-shirt. It's our best-selling item on our web store."

For his part, Paxton campaigned in Willow Park, near Weatherford in Parker County, last week. He criticized Talarico's past votes and statements on gender.

"He's pushed and twice voted for boys in girls' sports," Paxton said. "He's worked to transition our kids. He claims, and this is one that confuses me, we have modern science proves we have six sexes."

We have repeatedly requested an interview with Paxton but haven't heard back. He would not make time to answer reporters' questions after his event in Parker County.

CBS News Texas

Talarico has raised far more money than Paxton, has aired TV commercials all summer introducing himself to voters, while Paxton has not had the money to do so.

Talarico leads Paxton in the Real Clear Politics average of polls by an average by 2.4 percentage points, 47.3 percent to 44.9 percent.

When asked if he is the frontrunner, Talarico said, "We are going to be underdogs until the last vote is counted."

Why?

"Because we are fighting for working people," Talarico said. "We're going up against some of the biggest special interests, some of the biggest billionaire mega donors in the country."

Some political analysts told CBS News Texas they will be watching the potential impact of additional TV ads on the polls and the state of the race.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming

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