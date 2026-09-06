Jake Burger homers twice as Rangers beat Rays 8-6 to split 4-game series

Jake Burger homered twice and Ezequiel Duran had his 12th game this season with at least three hits as the Texas Rangers rallied from two four-run deficits to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 on Sunday.

The Rangers (71-73) earned a split of the four-game series with the Rays (85-58), who own the American League's best record. Texas trails by two games in the races for the AL West lead and the league's final wild card.

With the score tied 5-all in the fifth, Elias Díaz singled off Steven Matz (5-5) to score Burger, and Duran singled off Casey Legumina to bring home Logan O'Hoppe.

The Rays pulled within a run in the seventh, but Corey Seager restored Texas' two-run lead with a solo homer in the eighth.

Jakob Junis pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save in seven chances after All-Star closer Jacob Latz worked a scoreless eighth. On Saturday night, Latz was the 10th-inning loser for his first defeat since April 10 after allowing his first home run since June 25.

Trevor Williams (1-0), signed by Texas last Tuesday after being released by Washington on Sunday, pitched two scoreless innings for his first win since May 2025.

The Rays went ahead 4-0 in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate against Rangers starter MacKenzie Gore.

Burger homered leading off the second and, with the Rangers trailing 5-1 in the fourth, added a two-run shot — both off starter Ian Seymour — as Texas batted around to tie the score.

It was the ninth career multihomer game for Burger, who is tied for the club lead with 25 homers and leads the team with 82 RBIs.

Both teams hit the road for three-game series beginning Tuesday. Rays RHP Freddy Peralta (7-11, 4.96 ERA) will start against Atlanta. Texas hadn't announced a scheduled starter for its game against Seattle.