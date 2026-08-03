Jacob deGrom invokes no-trade clause to stay with Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom says he wants to stay with the team that won the 2023 World Series, invoking his no-trade clause.

deGrom spoke with reporters on Monday after the conversation with the Rangers' front office staff.

Reports from The Athletic state that the Rangers were approached by other MLB teams with some interesting offers for deGrom.

However, the Rangers awarded deGrom full no-trade protection when they signed him to a five-year, $185 million free-agent contract in Dec. 2022. He is under contract through 2027.

"I want to be here," deGrom said. "I believe in this group and I believe we can win. I signed here to help this team win a World Series. In 2023, the team was able to do that and I want to be a part of that in the future, so ... I want to stay here and help this team compete."

As this time, it's unknown which MLB team was interested in deGrom.

"We haven't played our best baseball," he said. "We can play. We're capable of winning, and I truly believe in this group," deGrom said.

The Athletic also reports that the Rangers approached Corey Seager and Nathan Eovaldi about possible trades.

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