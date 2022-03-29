Jacksboro ISD students return to class following destructive tornado

JACKSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Jacksboro ISD students returned to the classroom Tuesday following last week's tornado.

Parents said they felt a range of emotions as they dropped off their kids.

"There's still too much that we have to deal with," Mike Bryn said.

Bryn says his son is not happy about returning after a deadly tornado hit his community and destroyed part of his school.

"As soon as we turned the corner, [my son] was like, 'I need another week,' and I was like, 'Well, talk to your counselor and see if they're OK with you taking another week,'" he said.

Many are still in shock after experiencing the EF3 twister. In a video, people were seen taking cover on the hallway floor with the lights out and alarms going off.

Due to severe damages to the elementary school, students are forced to learn somewhere else.

Some are placed at the middle school until their classrooms are fixed while others are at temporary classrooms at a nearby church. Parents say they may not be the best changes, but it's the next step back towards normalcy for the resilient community after living through a terrifying experience.

"I think it's probably good they're going back, I think it's a good thing," Janet Norvill said.

The superintendent says it could be a matter of weeks before it's safe for kids to return to the elementary school.