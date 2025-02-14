Irving police, SWAT respond to incident near Lake Carolyn Parkway

IRVING – A heavy police presence, including SWAT teams, is responding to an incident near the 800 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway, according to a post on X from the Irving Police Department.

The CBS News Chopper shows police at an apartment complex in the area.

Residents in the 800 block are advised to shelter in place until further notice, Irving police said. Others should avoid the area due to the significant police presence.

Note that foot and vehicle traffic is limited, with southbound traffic completely blocked off, police said.

This investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided later.

