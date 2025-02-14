Watch CBS News
Local News

Irving police, SWAT respond to incident near Lake Carolyn Parkway

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

IRVING – A heavy police presence, including SWAT teams, is responding to an incident near the 800 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway, according to a post on X from the Irving Police Department.

The CBS News Chopper shows police at an apartment complex in the area.

Residents in the 800 block are advised to shelter in place until further notice, Irving police said. Others should avoid the area due to the significant police presence.

Note that foot and vehicle traffic is limited, with southbound traffic completely blocked off, police said.

This investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided later.
ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.