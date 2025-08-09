Irving police officer shoots armed man after early morning confrontation, authorities say

A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot by an Irving police officer early Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Arlington Fuentes-Murillo, is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Armed suspect refused commands

According to the Irving Police Department, Fuentes-Murillo was armed with a firearm and refused to obey commands. One officer discharged their weapon, striking him at least once.

Suspicious person call prompts response

Officers responded just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of North Nursery Road in Irving after receiving a report of a suspicious person. After the shooting, first responders provided life-saving measures and transported Fuentes-Murillo to a hospital.

Investigations underway

The Irving Police Department is conducting both criminal and administrative investigations. The Dallas County Public Integrity Unit is leading a separate investigation. Both investigations are ongoing, and no additional information was immediately available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.