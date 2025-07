The Irving Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 76-year-old Nghi Huynh, who was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on July 9 in the 3200 block of W Country Club.

Authorities are in the process of requesting a Silver Alert through the Texas Department of Public Safety as the search continues, Irving police said.

Irving Police Department

