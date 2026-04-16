Irving ISD bus aide arrested for grooming after inappropriately touching elementary student, police say

A former Irving ISD bus aide is in the Dallas County Jail for for inappropriately touching an elementary school student, the Irving Police Department said Thursday.

Juan Jose Gonzalez, 75, was arrested last week. He faces a felony charge of child grooming, jail records show.

Juan Jose Gonzalez Irving Police Department

According to an arrest affidavit, Irving ISD alerted the police department after an 8-year-old girl told her mother about the incident, who then reported it to the district. The girl said in a forensic interview that Gonzalez placed his hand on her leg, told her she had pretty hair and adjusted her skirt.

"The defendant's actions clearly made the victim uncomfortable and was inconsistent with normal behavior," the affidavit says.

The girl's account was confirmed by surveillance video from inside the bus, which showed Gonzalez touching her leg five times, touching her hair and adjusting the front of her skirt, the affidavit says.

Irving PD said Gonzalez indicated to detectives that there could be other victims; he worked for the district from February of 2023 until he was fired last week.

Irving ISD in a statement that officials are cooperating with the police investigation.

"A message was sent to the families of students who have been identified as having possibly come into contact with the individual. We understand this news may be concerning. We encourage parents to talk with their children and remind them to report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe," the statement said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Det. Cloud at 972-721-3535 or ECloud@IrvingTX.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.