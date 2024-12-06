Irving's Holidays at Heritage Parade canceled due to rainy, chilly weather

DFW hits first freezing temps of the season as rainy weekend approaches North Texas

IRVING – The Holidays at Heritage Parade has been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Irving Parks and Recreation said on Friday that the cancellation is in response to rain and cold temperatures in the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Originally set for Saturday, Dec. 7, the outdoor activities associated with the parade have been scrapped. However, the tree lighting, live music and drone show event have been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

Following the tree lighting, visitors can enjoy the holiday lights exhibit at Centennial Park, located at 444 W. 2nd St.

Due to the busy holiday schedule and logistics involved, the parade cannot be rescheduled, according to Parks and Recreation.