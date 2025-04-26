Irving apartment residents face ongoing water issues

Residents living at the Brittney Place Apartments in Irving say water access has been an ongoing issue for the past three years.

Over the weekend, residents went more than 24 hours without running water.

CBS News Texas

Clement Brown said Friday afternoon is when he noticed the issue.

"You see that there's no water coming out… This trauma, man, you're going to always remember this, this just not worth it, you feel me," Brown said.

Brown moved in less than a month ago and said he immediately noticed issues.

"Usually there's no hot water, just cold water, on and off, on and off, on and off," Brown said.

Saturday morning, residents received an email from management stating water was shut off for multiple units due to "a major leak and hot water problem" and were told contractors were working on the problem.

In the meantime, residents were resourceful and started filling up buckets of water with a faucet on the property. Brown said he bought gallons of water.

"So how I take a shower is I went and got a jug from Walmart, a lot of jugs, and that's how I take a shower in the tub," Brown said.

Several residents who want to remain anonymous because they fear retaliation say these issues have been going on for three years and believe it has to do with pipes bursting.

Brown said for the amount of rent they are being charged, everything should be working properly.

"I'm paying $1,150 a month and that's a lot of money, that type of money I can live in the suburbs," Brown said.

He also said residents are charged for pest control but doubts the apartments are treated.

"I'm paying pest control and roaches in the house; it really doesn't make no sense," Brown said.

CBS Texas reached out to the apartment complex asking why water access is a recurring issue and what is being done to permanently solve it but has not received a response.

An inquiry was also sent to the city of Irving and the Water Department.