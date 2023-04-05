Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in Fort Worth Tuesday, police said.

On April 4, police responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of Ivy Wood Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect shot him and fled.

No arrests have been made at this time but detectives are interviewing a person of interest.