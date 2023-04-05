Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in Fort Worth Tuesday, police said.
On April 4, police responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of Ivy Wood Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Upon further investigation, detectives learned the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect shot him and fled.
No arrests have been made at this time but detectives are interviewing a person of interest.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.