Investigation launched after IT employees allegedly work for Dallas and Austin simultaneously

Authorities are investigating a whistle-blower tip alleging that two Information Technology employees were working full-time for both the City of Dallas and the City of Austin simultaneously.

The two individuals were earning a combined annual salary of more than $270,000 from the City of Dallas alone, according to city figures. CBS News Texas confirmed that one employee was paid $144,515.10 per year, while the other earned $128,750 per year.

The Whistle-Blower Tip

The City of Dallas released a statement explaining that the Office of Inspector General (OIG) received the allegation via the city's confidential "Whistle Hotline" in November.

In response, Interim Inspector General Baron Eliason opened an investigation and notified the following departments:

Dallas Police Department's Public Integrity Unit

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert

The City of Austin

Terminations in Austin

While Dallas has not revealed the identities of the employees, the City of Austin confirmed it terminated three Austin Technology Services staff members during the week of March 23 as a result of an "ongoing review."

Among those terminated was the interim Chief Information Security Officer. Brian Gardner, who served in that role, was previously the Chief Information Officer for the City of Dallas. According to his LinkedIn page, he had been with the City of Austin for 15 months.

In an email, Gardner declined to comment on the specifics of the situation. "On advice of counsel, I will not be commenting on this matter," Gardner said. "As you know very well, there are at least two sides to every story. If and when it is appropriate, I will consider speaking further."

Security and Data Concerns

Despite the allegations of dual employment, officials in both Dallas and Austin emphasize that their technical infrastructure remains secure. Both cities stated that their systems were not compromised and no data breaches occurred as a result of the situation.

The City of Dallas says its investigation into the matter is ongoing.