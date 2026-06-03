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Inmates evacuated from North Texas prison due to carbon monoxide, possible gas leak, officials say

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A prison in Wise County was evacuated after reports of high levels carbon monoxide levels and a possible gas leak, officials confirmed Wednesday morning. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies, along with fire departments, have responded to investigate.   

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice told CBS News Texas that the initial call came in around 9 a.m. Wednesday, concerning a high level of carbon monoxide. TDCJ said everyone at the facility, including the inmates, was evacuated from inside the building. At this time, there are no reported injuries.

TDCJ said that inmates are still located at the facility, but plan to be evacuated to nearby facilities if needed. 

CBS News Texas Chopper is over the scene and shows that all the inmates were moved into the yard. 

In a social media post, County Commissioner Colby Shawn said, "At this time, the situation is under control." However, residents are being asked to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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