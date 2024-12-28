Inmate dies following medical emergency at Tarrant County Jail

TARRANT COUNTY – An inmate is dead after experiencing a medical emergency at the Tarrant County Jail on Friday.

Detention officers and JPS Medical staff provided life-saving medical assistance to the 31-year-old man just before his death, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Grapevine police initially arrested him on Dec. 23 for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

While in custody, medical staff evaluated the inmate, and after being cleared, he was booked into the Grapevine Jail. He was transferred to Tarrant County Sheriff's Office custody on Dec. 24, police said.

During the medical interview at intake, police said the inmate revealed a long history of medical issues. He was scheduled for a medical and mental health evaluation and placed on a detox protocol.

Several organizations, including the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office jail staff, an outside law enforcement agency, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Attorney General's Office, review and investigate all in-custody deaths.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the inmate's name and the cause of death.