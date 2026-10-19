Watch CBS News
Local News

Infant found dead near dumpster in Fort Worth, police investigating

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

The Fort Worth Police Department has launched an investigation after officers say an infant was found dead near a dumpster late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard for an investigation call. Officers arrived and found the infant next to the dumpster. The address provided by the police lists a motel.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue