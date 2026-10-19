Infant found dead near dumpster in Fort Worth, police investigating

The Fort Worth Police Department has launched an investigation after officers say an infant was found dead near a dumpster late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard for an investigation call. Officers arrived and found the infant next to the dumpster. The address provided by the police lists a motel.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further details were immediately available.