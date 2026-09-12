Inaugural Roland Parrish Classic features Texas high school football champions, expos for the community

The inaugural Roland Parrish Classic is underway at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park, featuring a doubleheader of Texas high school football champions, along with marching bands and a high-energy crowd of alumni, families, and community leaders.

Three of the four teams competing in the Battle of the High School State Champions are from the Dallas area. DeSoto High School took on Duncanville High School in the first game, while South Oak Cliff High School is battling North Shore High School.

The Parrish Classic isn't just about football. It's also about community. The inaugural event features four expos designed to provide resources for game attendees.

"We have a college expo with over 15 colleges. We have a career and financial empowerment expo with several different banks and different companies all across North Texas. We have a health and wellness expo. We have Stem Expo and then we have a civic education for voters registration," Parrish Classic event manager Rodney Baker said.

CBS News Texas

"We're pumping money into schools and underserved communities and to traditional HBCU schools. We're trying to help stimulate the economy and help businesses, underserved communities that support black and brown people," Parrish Charitable Foundation founder Roland Parrish said.

The Parrish Charitable Foundation is involved in the community year-round. Click here for more information on the nonprofit.