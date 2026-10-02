ICE issues new rules limiting vehicle chases, requiring traffic-stop training

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is issuing new guidance for agents conducting traffic stops and vehicle chases.

According to an internal memo, ICE agents are now prohibited from engaging in high-speed vehicle chases and must complete specific training before conducting traffic stops. If a driver doesn't pull over, agents are now being instructed not to chase the person but instead to take down the vehicle information for further investigation. Only officers who have completed one of five specific agency training courses can conduct vehicle stops.

"I was expecting some changes. I'm not surprised, but, at the same time, I don't know why we have to get to this point of banning something that is obvious," said Immigration Attorney Tessy Ortiz. "It's incredible to see how they have to expressly ban these chases if you don't have the training to do so. I'm glad, but at the same time, I mean, you have to tell them expressively, if you don't have the training, you cannot do this."

These changes come after numerous shootings during traffic stops involving ICE, including the death of Houston father Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in July, and the shooting last week of Wilber Rafael Garces Perez in Austin. Friday, a detention hearing was held for Garces Perez. Earlier this week, a judge ordered Garces Perez to remain in custody. He faces a criminal charge related to his actions before the shooting, including allegations that he assaulted, resisted, and impeded a federal officer.

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"I'm disappointed that we have to get to this point because people have died. American citizens have died because of these policies," Ortiz said.

While some have attributed the increase in traffic-stop incidents to a lack of officer training, White House border czar Tom Homan, in an exclusive interview with CBS News, said that while "some mistakes" have been made, 99.5% of agents are "doing the right thing."

"I know mistakes have been made," Homan said. "But again, considering the amount of work that they are doing, compared to the mistakes that are made, I think the vast majority of ice officers are doing a professional job."

The memo also states that agents are now being instructed to use lights and sirens to let the public know they are law enforcement and that their body cameras must be activated.

RAICES, a nonprofit that provides legal and social services to immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, co-CEO Faisal Al-Juburi said in part, "The recent guidance issued by ICE is nothing more than performative damage control aimed at mitigating public outrage over the state-sanctioned lethal violence carried out in our communities."

Ortiz said the real test will be how the new rules are enforced.

"I don't know if this is an actual change, how this is going to be implemented, so let's see how it goes," said Ortiz.