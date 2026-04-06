ICE detains man after authorities uncover alleged North Texas cockfighting operation torturing hundreds of birds, report says

A man has been arrested with an ICE hold after authorities uncovered a massive cockfighting operation at his Parker County property, where hundreds of birds were tortured and mutilated in training for illegal fights, officials said.

Authorities uncovered a cockfighting operation in north central Parker County on March 23, leading to the arrest of Ernesto Rocha Ramirez, who allegedly tortured and mutilated hundreds of birds while training them for illegal fights, the report states.

Parker County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Animal Control Officers responded to an animal welfare check at Ramirez's residence. They found over 200 chicken coops, numerous dead, burned and injured birds, and evidence of systematic abuse, including live plucking, excessively shortened spurs, and steroid use to enhance fighting abilities.

The report explains "shortened spurs" as a "practice done on fighting roosters so that steel fighting gaffs, spurs, and blades can be better fitted to the bird's legs, making the rooster's spurring action more lethal in a fight and giving the rooster a killing advantage."

Investigators also discovered a specialized training structure with rooster decoys and other equipment used to condition birds for cockfighting.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said during the initial phase of the investigation, 28 roosters and 14 hens were seized and taken to a local veterinarian who determined the birds had "endured cruel and unnecessary treatment at the hands of their owner and caretaker." The veterinarian said there is no medical reason for the birds to have been live plucked or to have their spurs cut so short. The vet said these acts would cause unnecessary and unjustified pain to the animals and are consistent with the definition of torture.

Rocha Ramirez was arrested on March 31 on warrants for cockfighting and cruelty to livestock. Officials then discovered he was in the U.S. illegally, and ICE placed a hold on him pending a deportation hearing. He is currently held in Parker County Jail without bond.

"Whether it swims, flies, walks, or crawls, we take animal cruelty cases very seriously here in Parker County," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. "Anyone who disregards that will be held accountable."

On April 2, PCSO investigators, with the help of Fort Worth-based animal rescue group Animal Investigations and Response (AIR), returned to the property and seized an additional 359 birds. All rescued animals were transported to the Weatherford Animal Shelter for medical treatment and care.