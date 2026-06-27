I‑30 backup near Green Oaks creates delays for Arlington World Cup traffic

Eastbound I‑30 is backed up after a multi‑vehicle crash near Green Oaks on Saturday, leaving only one lane open.

Arlington police say crews are responding, and traffic is moving slowly through the area.

Drivers headed to the Arlington entertainment district – including those traveling to tonight's World Cup match between Jordan and Argentina – are being urged to take alternate routes.

No details on injuries or how many vehicles are involved are available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.