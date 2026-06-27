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I‑30 backup near Green Oaks creates delays for Arlington World Cup traffic

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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Eastbound I‑30 is backed up after a multi‑vehicle crash near Green Oaks on Saturday, leaving only one lane open. 

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Arlington police say crews are responding, and traffic is moving slowly through the area.

Drivers headed to the Arlington entertainment district – including those traveling to tonight's World Cup match between Jordan and Argentina – are being urged to take alternate routes.

No details on injuries or how many vehicles are involved are available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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