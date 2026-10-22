I-45 and I-20 shut down in both directions in Dallas over police activity

Two North Texas interstates are completely shut down due to police activity on Thursday afternoon.

TxDOT cameras show that Interstate 45 and Interstate 20 are closed in both directions in southeastern Dallas, near Hutchins, with police and fire crews on scene.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 9:40 a.m., officers responded to a call for service in the area of LBJ Ramp Eastbound and Julius Schepps Freeway Northbound.

Authorities are urging drivers to find an alternate route until the roads reopen.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.