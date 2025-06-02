I-35W heading into Fort Worth shut down near Texas Motor Speedway due to 18-wheeler fire

I-35W heading into Fort Worth shut down due to crash

The southbound lanes of I-35W by Texas Motor Speedway shut down early Monday morning due to an 18-wheeler fire.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on I-35W between Dale Earnhardt Way and Mark Martin Drive, according to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 & 2. This portion of the highway has two lanes.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the level of severity of the crash is high.

At around 7 a.m., traffic was backed up to FM 407 near Argyle.

TxDOT has not said when the lanes will reopen.