I-35W heading into Fort Worth shut down near Texas Motor Speedway due to 18-wheeler fire
The southbound lanes of I-35W by Texas Motor Speedway shut down early Monday morning due to an 18-wheeler fire.
The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on I-35W between Dale Earnhardt Way and Mark Martin Drive, according to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 & 2. This portion of the highway has two lanes.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the level of severity of the crash is high.
At around 7 a.m., traffic was backed up to FM 407 near Argyle.
TxDOT has not said when the lanes will reopen.