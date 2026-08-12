Husband charged with abuse of a corpse after Plano woman found dead, police say

A Plano man has been charged with abuse of a corpse and taken to jail after his wife was found dead in their home, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called for a welfare check regarding potential for family violence just before 10:30 a.m. The caller said they were unable to make contact with the woman.

When the officers arrived at the home in the 4700 block of Charles Place, they found the woman dead. Her husband was arrested, charged with abuse of a corpse without authorization and taken to Plano City Jail. Neither has been identified.

Plano police did not disclose the woman's cause of death and said additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.