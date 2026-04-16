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Juvenile charged in Hunt County murder, police say

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum

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The Caddo Mills Police Department said Thursday that a juvenile was arrested this week and charged with murder.

Officers responded to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Tuesday when they found a dead woman inside, police said. They called the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation, after which the suspect was identified and arrested. The Caddo Mills ISD Police Department and Hunt County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

Caddo Mills PD did not identify the victim or the suspect, or say what led up to the murder. They said the incident remains under investigation.

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