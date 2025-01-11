Hundreds of volunteers clean up the community for MLK Fest Dallas 2025

DALLAS — Volunteers laced up their sneakers and beautified Dallas' Fair Park neighborhood Saturday morning as part of the MLK Fest Dallas 2025, which aims to reduce blight and promote public art.

CBS News Texas

Volunteers started off at the MLK Community Center and were assigned to clean up one of eight zones in South Dallas. People mowed grass, renovated homes, and painted a mural.

"It brings community together. A good friend of mine says community and unity are common unity, so we love all of it. We just want to be able to revitalize this place and give the community a sense of pride or ownership and give that back to all," said Paul Franklin, community outreach director with the Walls Project.

Hundreds of volunteers braved the cold and came together for the large-scale community cleanup. The event brought together people from non-profits, churches, and businesses. The event aims to clean up blight while honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

"This is just another part of how our community celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, to exemplify how important that is and how that connects us all to each other," said Shawna Nesbitt, vice president of UT Southwestern Medical Center.

UT Southwestern Medical Center had about 160 volunteers who signed up. One of their projects included painting a mail room and bike rack at an apartment complex. Volunteers also picked up trash, cleared weeds, and spoke with those experiencing homelessness.

"I'm going to speak to the people that we see that are possibly unsheltered in tents and inform them of the center here at Fair Park that just recently opened the shelter," said Jeremy Connally, an owner with the Epiphany Foundation.

The day ends with a block party at the MLK Community Center and a gala at the Renaissance Center.